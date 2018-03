SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame opens spring practice on Tuesday and the quarterback position is high on the list of questions marks for head coach Brian Kelly.

On Monday Kelly said Brandon Wimbush will receive first crack at first team reps, but that Ian Book will also be given a shot to earn the starting job.

Wimbush started for the Irish last season, but it was Book who came off the bench to star in ND’s win over LSU in Citrus Bowl.