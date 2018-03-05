Southwood’s Trexler honored by IBCA

Peyton Trexler led Southwood to its second consecutive sectional championship. Tyler Kramer sparked Southwestern (Hanover) to its first sectional crown in 20 years. Israel Nash didn’t go down without a fight for Monroe Central.

Those three athletes are the honorees in the IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program for the week of Feb. 26-March 3.

Trexler is the winner for District 1 in the program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Nash is the recipient for District 2. Kramer received accolades for District 3.

The 6-0 Trexler averaged 28.7 points and 3.3 assists in keying Southwood to three victories and a Class A sectional title at Lafayette Central Catholic. The senior guard opened with 30 points, four assists and two steals in a 97-31 runaway over Clinton Central. Trexler tallied 27 points with two assists and three steals in a 70-66 decision over host Lafayette Central Catholic. He concluded with 29 points, four assists and five steals as the Knights (22-3) topped Frontier 96-42 for the crown. Over three games, Trexler hit 34-of-52 field goals, 7-of-13 3-pointers and 11-of-12 free throws.

Kramer netted an average of 28.3 points as Southwestern (Hanover) won three times to claim a Class 2A crown on their own court. The 5-11 junior poured 30 points with two rebounds and five steals in a 69-53 victory over South Ripley. He provided 26 points and three assists in a 69-46 semifinal triumph over South Decatur. Kramer netted 29 points with three rebounds and three assists as the Rebels (24-2) beat Switzerland County 53-44 for the program’s first sectional trophy since 1998. He converted 28 field goals, including eight 3-pointers, plus 21 free throws en route to his big week.

The 5-11 Nash erupted for 42 points plus six rebounds, four assists and two steals, but it was not enough as Monroe Central (11-11) dropped a 72-64 decision to Class 2A defending state champion Frankton in the Lapel Sectional. The game was Nash’s third of the season with 40 or more points, and the senior guard converted 14-of-24 from the floor, 5-of-9 from distance and 9-of-12 from the line in his final high school contest.

This is the 10th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program and the sixth season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its seventh season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to “train hard and eat fresh.”

Player of the Week winners generally are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. The girls’ season is now complete. Boys’ winners will be chosen through the week following March 24.

Other nominees for Week 18 (2017-18)

District 1 boys – Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley; Montell Bates, Hammond; Johnny Bernard, Merrillville; Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North; Keontre Brown, Fort Wayne Snider; DeAndre Coleman, South Bend Career Academy; DeAndre Gholston, Gary 21st Century; Easton Good, Lewis Cass; Elijah Hales, Westview; James Hudson, Andrean; Hayden Jones, East Noble; Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic; Cam Kreiger, Fort Wayne Canterbury; Logan Kruse, DeKalb; Brandon Newman, Valparaiso; Brady Powers, South Bend St. Joseph; Marquise Smith, Gary Roosevelt; River West, Whitko.

District 2 boys – Jalen Blackmon, Marion; JoMel Boyd, Anderson; Alec Burton, Danville; Armaan Franklin, Cathedral; Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine; Ange Gnamkey, Sheridan; Jamal Harris, Indianapolis Attucks; Eric Hunter, Tindley; Matt Krause, West Lafayette; Jalen Moore, Cloverdale; Tayson Parker, Northwestern; Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon; Luke Richardson, Lapel; Jonah Switzer, Lafayette Central Catholic; Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville; Jaylen Washington, Lebanon; Tyler Watson, Tri-West; Xavier White, Broad Ripple; Colin York, Greencastle.

District 3 boys – Brigham Booe, Northview; Logan Brewer, Crothersville; Terrence Browning-Sloan, Rock Creek; Cane Claycomb, Vincennes Rivet; Jaden Coleman, Jeffersonville; Chance Coyle, Bloomington South; Jared DeHart, Indian Creek; Sean East, New Albany; Brandon Fickling, South Knox; Jaden Hayes, Southridge; Ethan Helton, Eastern Greene; Chayton Howard, Edgewood; Zach Kuhn, Shelbyville; Hayden Langkabel, Morristown; Dylan Penn, Evansville Memorial; Austin South, Switzerland County; De’Avion Washington, Terre Haute South; Matthew Weimer, Floyd Central.

2017-18 winners

Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – District 1 girls: Leigha Brown, DeKalb. District 2 girls: Cassidy Crawford, Tipton; and Madison Layden, Northwestern. District 3 girls: Hya Haywood, Evansville Central.

Nov. 6-11 – District 1 girls: Karlee Feldman, Bremen. District 2 girls: Tomi Taiwo, Carmel. District 3 girls: Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills.

Nov. 13-18 – District 1 girls: Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic. District 2 girls: Trinity Brady, Lawrence North; and Madeline Lawrence, Winchester. District 3 girls: Alison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln.

Nov. 20-25 – District 1 boys: Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley. District 1 girls: Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph. District 2 boys: Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon; and Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln. District 2 girls: Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg.

Nov. 27-Dec. 2 – District 1 boys: Charlie Yoder, Westview. District 1 girls: Courtney Krol, Chesterton. District 2 boys: Luke Richardson, Lapel. District 2 girls: Sydney Tucker, Frankton. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Addisyn Blackwell, Bloomington South.

Dec. 4-9 – District 1 boys: Dominique Smith, Lake Station. District 1 girls: Timberlynn Thomas, South Bend Washington. District 2 boys: Edreece Redmond II, Bishop Chatard. District 2 girls: Maddie Nolan, Zionsville, and Audrey Reed, Sheridan. District 3 boys: Braeden Beard, Tell City. District 3 girls: Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland.

Dec. 11-16 – District 1 boys: Keion Brooks Jr., Fort Wayne North. District 1 girls: Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse. District 2 boys: Jalen Moore, Cloverdale, and Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon. District 2 girls: Ella Collier, Danville. District 3 boys: Alex Hemenway, Castle, and Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse. District 3 girls: Hannah Wolford, Providence.

Dec. 18-23 – District 1 boys: Brandon Newman, Valparaiso. District 1 girls: Shamari Tyson, Fort Wayne South. District 2 boys: Aaron Henry, Ben Davis. District 2 girls: Trinity Brady, Lawrence North. District 3 boys: Chance Coyle, Bloomington South. District 3 girls: Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland.

Dec. 25-30 – District 1 boys: Michael Hemingway, Mishawaka Marian. District 1 girls: Morgan Litwiller, Northridge. District 2 boys: Luke Brown, Blackford, and Armaan Franklin, Cathedral. District 2 girls: Tomi Taiwo, Carmel. District 3 boys: Chayton Howard, Edgewood. District 3 girls: Lilly Hatton, North Harrison.

Jan. 1-6 – District boys: Brandon Newman, Valparaiso. District 1 girls: Michaela Schmidt, Highland. District 2 boys: Tayson Parker, Northwestern. District 2 girls: Sydney Jacobsen, Harrison (West Lafayette). District 3 boys: Nick Walker, Henryville. District 3 girls: Ally Davis, South Central (Elizabeth).

Jan. 8-13 – District 1 boys: Elijah Hales, Westview. District 1 girls: Leigha Brown, DeKalb. District 2 boys: Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln. District 2 girls: Payton Moore, Tri. District 3 boys: Wyatt Felling, Triton Central, and Mekhi Lairy, Evansville Bosse. District 3 girls: Gracie Adams, Lanesville.

Jan. 15-20 – District 1 boys: Trevor Franklin, West Noble. District 1 girls: Dash Shaw, Gary West. District 2 boys: Gavin Bizeau, Plainfield, and Jalen Moore, Cloverdale. District 2 girls: Emily Kiser, Noblesville. District 3 boys: Tyler Koelling, East Central. District 3 girls: Lexi Wilkins, Southwestern (Shelby).

Jan. 22-27 – District 1 boys: Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic. District 1 girls: Leigha Brown, DeKalb. District 2 boys: Eric Hunter, Tindley. District 2 girls: Cameron Tabor, New Castle. District 3 boys: Colson Montgomery, Southridge. District 3 girls: Grace Waggoner, Vincennes Rivet.

Jan. 29-Feb. 3 – District 1 boys: Danta’ Long, Lake Station, and River West, Whitko. District 1 girls: Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic. District 2 boys: Tyler Watson, Tri-West. District 2 girls: Sydney Tucker, Frankton. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence.

Feb. 5-10 – District 1 boys: Camron Bontrager, Lakeland. District 1 girls: Lilliann Frasure, North Judson. District 2 boys: Zach Munson, Guerin Catholic, and Bennie Patterson, Tri-County. District 2 girls: Shaila Beeler, Warren Central. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Jacqlyn Rice, Paoli.

Feb. 12-17 – District 1 boys: Justin Booker, Fort Wayne Smith Academy, and Sam Skaggs, Logansport. District 1 girls: Meleah Leatherman, Central Noble. District 2 boys: Will Geiger, Norwell, and Tyler Watson, Tri-West. District 2 girls: Madeline Lawrence, Winchester. District 3 boys: Brigham Booe, Northview, and Glen Rouch, Boonville. District 3 girls: Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet.

Feb. 19-24 – District 1 boys: Carson Blair, Southwood. District 1 girls: Sydney Freeman, Central Noble, and Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic. District 2 boys: Jalen Moore, Cloverdale, and Isaiah Thompson, Zionsville. District 2 girls: Shaila Beeler, Warren Central, and Stephanie Burns, Northwestern. District 3 boys: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove, and Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: None.

Feb. 26-March 3 – District 1 boys: Peyton Trexler, Southwood. District 2 boys: Israel Nash, Monroe Central. District 3 boys: Tyler Kramer, Southwestern (Hanover