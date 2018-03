FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne native Christiana Hicks made it past the blind auditions on Monday night’s ‘The Voice’ and joined Team Alicia Keys.

Hicks, who auditioned as Christiana Danielle, graduated from Snider High School and Huntington University.

She sang her version of Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” Three of the four coaches turned their chairs around in an effort to get her to join their team.