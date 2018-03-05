Purdue’s Edwards adding to resume

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue sophomore Carsen Edwards has been named to a pair of All-American squads as honors continue to pour in.

He was tabbed a second-team All-American by USA Today and a third-team honoree by The Sporting News. The Sporting News is 1-of-4 organizations used to calculate the consensus All-America teams.

It marks the second straight year that a Purdue sophomore has earned All-American honors after Caleb Swanigan was named a consensus honoree last year.

Edwards, a 6-foot, 1-inch guard from Atascocita, Texas, leads the Boilermakers in scoring at 18.5 points per game while contributing 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is shooting 46.6 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from 3-point range and 81.0 percent from the free throw line.

He ranks fourth on the Purdue sophomore single-season points list with 628 points and needs 12 points to become the seventh player in school history to have 1,000 points through his first two seasons at Purdue. He joins Swanigan (2017) as the only players in school history to have 600 points and 100 assists in the same season.

He is the Big Ten’s leading scorer since Feb. 1, averaging 22.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the 10-game stretch. Edwards has scored in double-figures in 17 straight games, starting Jan. 9, vs. Michigan.

Previously, Edwards was named a unanimous All-Big Ten selection by the Associated Press, a first-team All-Big Ten honoree (coaches and media), a two-time Big Ten player of the Week, the USBWA and NCAA.com National Player of the Week and 1-of-10 finalists for the Jerry West Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard. He was also named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team after averaging 21.7 points. 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in New York City.

He is also 1-of-15 finalists, and 1-of-6 underclassmen, to be named a Wooden Award finalist.

Edwards and the 28-6 Boilermakers will learn their NCAA Tournament selection next Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, on TBS, as part of the March Madness Selection Show. It will be the fourth straight appearance for the Boilermakers.

Purdue sophomore Carsen Edwards has been named 1-of-15 finalists for the 2018 Wooden Award, given to the nation's top player.

Edwards is 1-of-6 freshmen or sophomores on the list and is joined by Deandre Ayton (Fr. / Arizona), Marvin Bagley (Fr. / Duke), Mo Bamba (Fr. / Texas), Keita Bates-Diop (Jr. / Ohio State), Trevon Bluiett (Sr. / Xavier), Mikal Bridges (Jr. / Villanova), Miles Bridges (So. / Michigan State), Jalen Brunson (Sr. / Villanova), Jevon Carter (Sr. / West Virginia), Keenan Evans (Sr. / Texas Tech), Devonte’ Graham (Sr. / Kansas), Jock Landale (Sr. / Saint Mary’s), Luke Maye (Jr. / North Carolina) and Trae Young (Fr. / Oklahoma).

Edwards and the 28-6 Boilermakers will learn their NCAA Tournament selection next Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, on TBS, as part of the March Madness Selection Show. It will be the fourth straight appearance for the Boilermakers.