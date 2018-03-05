New commander of 122nd named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne will be under new command.

Indiana National Guard Adjutant General Major General Courtney P. Carr announced Monday that Col. Michael D. Stohler will assume command of the 122nd Fighter Wing. Col. Stohler will take over control of the base in April, Carr announced.

Col. Stohler will take over for Col. Patrick R. Renwick, who Carr said will take on expanded leadership responsibilities in the Indiana Air National Guard at Joint Forces Headquarters in Indianapolis.

Col. Stohler began his Air Force career in 1985 at the 122nd Fighter Wing, initially serving as an enlisted F-4 Phantom II crew chief. A graduate of the prestigious US Air Force Fighter Weapons School, he served in key leadership positions in the 122nd, including Chief of Weapons and Tactics, Squadron Director of Operations, Squadron Commander, Operations Group Commander and Vice Wing Commander. Col. Stohler has flown over 4,100 hours in fighter aircraft between the F-16C and A-10C airframes.

Col. Renwick said Col. Stohler’s roots in the 122nd will serve him well as head of what he called “the nation’s finest Fighter Wing.”

“I am incredibly thankful for my time here in Fort Wayne and I look forward to continuing to serve the Indiana Air National Guard at the state level,” said Col. Renwick said. “I am humbled and proud to have served alongside the Blacksnakes of the 122nd and I will truly miss working as commander of our nation’s finest Fighter Wing. However, I am honored to pass the torch to Col. Stohler, a combat proven aviator and career Blacksnake with deep roots in the community.”

Col. Stohler will remain a traditional guardsman and citizen airman while serving as commander of the 122nd.

Major General Carr said the 122nd is in fine hands.

“I have full faith and confidence in both Col. Renwick and Col. Stohler as they assume greater leadership roles,” said Major General Carr. “The men and women of the Indiana Air National Guard and the 122nd Fighter Wing will continue to accomplish outstanding work, both here in the state and overseas in support of Combatant Commanders.”