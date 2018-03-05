Man charged with killing half-brother

Related Coverage Man shot multiple times inside vehicle outside hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man found inside a vehicle at a hotel just off Interstate 69 last month.

Joshua R. Mackin, 33, faces a murder charge in the Feb. 19 killing of 37-year-old Samuel Douglas Westlake at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd. Police were called to the hotel around 1:40 p.m. after a passerby spotted his body in a Jeep SUV that was parked in the parking lot.

No information on the investigation into Westlake’s death had been released – until Mackin was arrested Friday morning after police spoke with five separate witnesses to build a case against him.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Mackin is the half-brother of Westlake, and a witness told police that the two had been arguing about Westlake having a sexual relationship with Mackin’s girlfriend. Another witness said Mackin believed Westlake had raped woman, the affidavit said.

A witness then told police that he and Westlake went to Mackin’s home to get a white truck. From there, the witness said Westlake and Mackin rode together to the Suburban Extended Stay hotel with the witness following behind, the affidavit said.

When they arrived at the hotel, the witness said they parked “out back.” At that time, the witness said he went to a room at the hotel where Mackin’s girlfriend was staying, according to the affidavit.

A witness said there, Mackin said, “Hey he (expletive) raped my wife. He raped my girlfriend man,” according to the affidavit. “I’m going to kill him.”

The witness said he pleaded with Mackin, “Please don’t. Please don’t do this; it’s your brother man.”

The witness said Mackin told him to “get in the (expletive) truck, I want to talk to you,” according to the affidavit. Westlake then got into his SUV.

The witness said it was then that Mackin fired “a bunch” of shots from the white pickup into Westlake’s SUV.

“He shot and killed Sam,” the witness said, according to the affidavit. The witness said he was in the passenger side of the truck next to Mackin.

Another witness told police he heard 4-5 shots ring out then saw a white Chevrolet pickup speed out of the parking lot.

The witness with Mackin said after the shooting, Mackin dropped him off in downtown Fort Wayne, and told him, “You don’t have to say anything, you don’t have to worry about nothing – we’ll just tell them that we drove away and didn’t hear or see anything,” according to the affidavit.