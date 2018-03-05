Lawmakers discuss ways to keep kids safe in school

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- In the wake of the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, lawmakers here at home in Indiana want to put pen-to-paper and create tangible tools to keep your children safe at school.

Our Statehouse Bureau Chief, David Williams, spoke to one lawmaker who’s getting support in the state Senate.

The resolution calls for a complete review… uging lawmakers to quote “do whatever is necessary to protect Hoosier children in our schools.

That deadly South Florida school shooting is still fresh in the minds of Indiana lawmakers

State Senator Jim Tomes, a Republican from Wadesville said, “We hear about the school shootings, which is horrible. But, there are shootings that occur every single night in our cities.”

Which is partly why State Senator wants a summer study committee made up of educators, law enforcement and you. Really anyone, Tomes says, who has solid ideas on how to make school safer.

Senator Jim Tomes explained, “We can look at some effective measures that could prohibit these incidents from happening, or even confront them before they even get started.”

The resolution made it to the Senate floor Monday. Some possible talkers could include arming teachers, or teachers taking self-defense courses.

Tomes explained, “It would never be mandated, but if those who would like to, we would remind them it’s not just a matter of handing a gun to a teacher. They would have to undergo a very intense training program. Maybe more so than what your typical law enforcement would undergo.”

Bottom line, Tomes said this would be a way for ideas to come from all corners of Indiana and hopefully find genuine ideas that work.

Another big part of the resolution has to do with mental health issues, and what Tomes says is weeding out a problem before it happens.

To read the resolution, click here.