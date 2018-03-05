Fort Wayne women named 500 Festival princesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A pair of Fort Wayne women have been named 2018 500 Festival Princesses, the nonprofit organization announced recently.

Rachel Curry, a South Side High School graduate and a junior at IUPUI majoring in Radiology, and Amanda Holland, a graduate of Carroll High School and a junior at IPFW majoring Nursing, are among the 33 college-aged women from across Indiana named to serve as festival princesses.

The 500 Festival princesses were selected from hundreds of applicants based on communication skills, academic performance and community involvement, according to a press release.

500 Festival princesses participate in the 500 Festival’s statewide community outreach programs, volunteer at 500 Festival events and participate in various Indianapolis Motor Speedway functions, including the pre-race ceremonies and Victory Circle celebration for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. They will also participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program.

The 500 Festival Princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Marlyne Sexton, an Indianapolis philanthropist and president of The Sexton Companies, and the 500 Festival Foundation.

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 will be held Sunday, May 27.