Disaster emergency declared in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A local disaster emergency has been declared in Noble County as flood waters have impacted homes and roadways in northern parts of the county.

Noble County Commissioners declared the emergency as a precaution, effective midnight March 4 for flooded areas. County Emergency Management head Mick Newton said several roads in Noble County were water-covered and access in some areas was blocked.

The flooding could impact emergency services, Newton said.

“As these roads will likely remain covered in the near future, local response agencies may have to consider different strategies and tactics such as boats to deliver basic emergency services, causing delays,” said Newton.

Water levels are high around the West Lakes chain and the Elkhart River, Newton said.

The emergency declaration does not call for travel restrictions but Newton said residents who live or work near the flooded areas should “be aware of the situation and prepare to temporarily sustain themselves if there is a delayed emergency service response.”

Newton said his office had received damage reports to homes.