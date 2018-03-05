Convicted Indiana felon seeks congressional nomination

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A convicted Indiana felon is seeking to run for a seat in the U.S. House.

Dion Douglas pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony charge of theft in Madison County. He acknowledges using a company credit card to pay personal expenses, which he says was a mistake.

The Herald Bulletin reports that an oddity in federal law allows Douglas to run for congress. However, his felony conviction bans him from seeking office in Madison County and the state.

The 41-year-old is one of five candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the 5th Congressional District.

The congressional district, which stretches from the north side of Indianapolis north to the Anderson and Marion areas, has been represented by Republicans for decades. Current GOP Rep. Susan Brooks won re-election in 2016 with 61 percent of the vote.

