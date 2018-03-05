City Utilities bill missing details, customers frustrated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may have noticed your recent utility bill is missing some usual details. its causing a lot of confusion.

The February Fort Wayne City utilities bill only had the amount of money due. It didn’t have the usual breakdown of service and cost details. City Utilities spokesperson Frank Suarez says the change is temporary.

City Utilities is going through a transition period, changing their banking and billing contractor from Star Bank to Wells Fargo Bank. The transition will save them about $500,000.

Until they smoothly cross over, paper bills won’t have itemized cost details. Customers can expect those again in the next month or two. Those who get electronic bills weren’t affected by any of these temporary billing changes.

Suarez says they did explain all of this on the February bill, but people must’ve missed it.

If you’d like to request an itemized statement of your service and cost details, contact City Utilities at utilitybill@cityoffortwayne.org or call 260-427-1234.