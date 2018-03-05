3/5 Inside The Zone – Komets Hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After splitting four road games last week The News-Sentinel’s Komets beat writer Blake Sebring and WANE sports director Glenn Marini break it all down in a new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

Among the topics are what the team needs tune up with only 15 games left in the regular season, the upcoming “Championship Hall of Fame Weekend,” and Blake’s new book “On To The Show.”

The book traces the impact Fort Wayne and the Komets have had on the game of hockey through some famous names and stories.

You can purchase the book here.