3/5 College A.P. Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Virginia (65) 28-2 1625 1

2. Villanova 27-4 1516 4

3. Xavier 27-4 1510 3

4. Michigan St. 29-4 1346 2

5. Duke 25-6 1340 5

6. Gonzaga 28-4 1254 7

7. Michigan 28-7 1231 15

8. Cincinnati 27-4 1213 10

9. Kansas 24-7 1129 6

10. Purdue 28-6 1096 8

11. Wichita St. 24-6 861 11

12. North Carolina 22-9 852 9

13. Tennessee 23-7 825 16

14. Texas Tech 23-8 784 12

15. Arizona 24-7 739 19

16. Auburn 25-6 692 14

17. Ohio St. 24-8 603 13

18. West Virginia 22-9 486 20

19. Clemson 22-8 422 18

20. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 28-4 385 22

21. Houston 24-6 247 25

22. Nevada 26-6 218 21

23. Florida 20-11 192 —

24. Miami 22-8 191 —

25. Rhode Island 23-6 86 17

Others receiving votes: St. Bonaventure 72, Kentucky 66, TCU 45, Loyola of Chicago 43, Virginia Tech 15, Seton Hall 10, Middle Tennessee 9, Creighton 8, Arkansas 4, Kansas St. 2, Nebraska 2, NC State 2, Buffalo 1, Florida St. 1, New Mexico St. 1, Texas A&M 1.

