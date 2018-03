FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hopefully they had the roadtrip CD ready.

St. Francis and Indiana Tech men’s basketball and the Warriors women’s basketball teams departed for the NAIA Division II Basketball Tournament on Sunday morning.

The Cougars will face Keiser University on Wednesday in the opening round on Wednesday in Sioux City, South Dakota.

The Warriors men take on West Virginia-Tech on Thursday and the women will face Bryan College on Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls, Iowa.