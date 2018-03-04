Stores ‘booming’ for first Sunday of alcohol sales

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a historic day in Indiana: the first Sunday that Hoosiers can legally buy alcohol.

Area liquor stores were so busy that owners felt like it was a Friday or Saturday night. Many shoppers said they had to buy something today just for the sake of being a part of history.

Sunday alcohol sales have been outlawed in the Hoosier State since 1816, but on this date of March 4 2018 people can walk into a grocery, convenience, drug and liquor store and buy alcoholic beverages.

The new law allows Sunday alcohol sales from noon to 8 p.m. The Cap n’ Cork downtown on Broadway had a constant flow of traffic from the moment their doors opened.

“It’s definitely historic and we are booming,” said store manager Amy Keegan. “Two registers the whole time and it’s been non-stop. So everybody’s happy.”

The owners of Decatur Package Liquors were feeling the same thrills.

“We couldn’t unlock the doors until noon,” explained owner Joel Massoth. “I got here at about ten ’til and the whole parking lot was packed and everyone was waiting at the door wanting to be the first one to walk in. Kind of a day in history. It’s pretty cool seeing all the customers super excited.”

Many folks were saving their receipts today as a memento. Some are even going to put it in their scrap book.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the Sunday alcohol sales into law last Wednesday.