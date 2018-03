TIPTON, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing woman from Tipton.

Police were looking for 27-year-old Shainna R. Meadows after she hadn’t been seen since Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s Silver Alert was issued around 5:30 p.m. and canceled approximately 2 hours later.

Police said Meadows might need medical attention.

Additional information was not made available.