Komets get first win of March over Quad City

MOLINE, Ill. (WANE) – The Komets are asking, ‘What month is it again?’

After a scorching hot February in which Fort Wayne went 11-0-1, they earned their first victory of March against Quad City on Sunday. The Komets lost back-to-back games to open the month on the road versus Kansas City.

Fort Wayne trailed the Mallards heading into the third and decisive period but they got goals from Dennis Kravchenko, Gabriel Desjardin and Garrett Thompson to earn the comeback victory.

They face Kalamazoo on Friday on the road.