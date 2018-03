FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday was the final day for people to go out and enjoy the Headwaters Park Ice Rink.

Over 25,000 skaters enjoyed the rink this year making it the 3rd best season since the rink began in 2003.

Crews will begin to thaw the ice and dismantle the rink on Monday. It will take about 4 to 5 weeks to get everything ready for the first event of the festival season in late April.

The ice rink is scheduled to return Saturday, Nov. 17 for the rinks 16th season.