Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show Wrapping Up 45th Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 45th Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show is coming to a close after another busy year.

Thousands of people attended the event this year as they checked out all it had to offer starting Thursday.

The event featured more than 650 exhibits of home and garden products and services. Unique landscape designs were also on display, as well as popular home products, outdoor furniture, home remodel information, and much more.

People could also learn from home and garden experts during a number of seminars and workshops.

Fan favorite ‘Grillologists’ Mad Dog and Merrill returned again this year. They shared a variety of fun grilling tips in their usual zany style.

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel was also a hot attraction at the show. Fort Wayne is one of Twiggy’s final shows before she and her trainer Lou Ann Best retire later this year, after nearly 40 years of entertaining and educating visitors about water safety.

The event had something to offer for the whole family. The Family Fun area included interactive and educational displays, a petting zoo, adoptable pets, martial arts demonstrations, balloon animals, face painting, and more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (62+), and children under 15 are free. Click here for a $2 off coupon.

You can catch the last day of fun Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Be sure to stop by the WANE-TV booth to meet and greet with some of your favorite NewsChannel 15 personalities. While you’re there, you can also enter for a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot.