Fort Wayne Fire Department conducts high risk training exercise



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department conducted a high risk training exercise at Science Central on Sunday.

Firefighters used part of the building to run an exercise using new equipment to rescue people from high areas.

According to Ed Connett, the Technical Rescue Team Leader, the new equipment creates and artificial high point so that firefighters don’t have to go over rough edges. For the training exercise, they lowered the rope down to connect to a firefighter who has the basket where the injured person would be loaded onto. Then raised him back up and then lower him back down.

The equipment was originally designed to rescue people off of mountains.