Drum roll, please: Garrett’s Singleton goes from pep band to walk-on at Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Matt Singleton isn’t the star at Xavier.

He’s more like the Ringo Starr in this Musketeer basketball band. The Garrett graduate is playing in his first and last year of college basketball as he just walked-on as a senior – the previous three years he was a member of the Xavier Pep Band.

“I would say that I’m pretty loud,” Singleton said in reference to his drumming skills – but it also describes his presence on the bench all game long. “My role the past three years, before this year, it was still to bring energy but in a different form.”

Singleton has played in a grand total of five games this season for the 3rd ranked Musketeers but he’s an important member of this team.

“He’s been in the gym for 4 years but 3 of them were with the band,” head coach Chris Mack said. With just seconds remaining in the senior night game at the Cintas Center, Mack called a timeout to substitute Singleton into the game. “He’s a better tuba player than he is a basketball player. He’s an awesome kid.”

For Singleton and Xavier, the beat goes on.