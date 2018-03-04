Clyde Theatre manager ready to get the show started

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After announcing the first rounds of shows, Clyde Theatre General Manager Rick Kinney and his team are nearing the finishing line in the race to opening night.

Kinney joined First News Sunday to talk about the excitement of the previous week and what’s to come.

In several Facebook posts early Tuesday, the Clyde Theater announced eight scheduled shows for the newly reopened theater.

The Clyde Theater in Quimby Village along Bluffton Road underwent a $5 million renovation to transform it from a former movie theater into a state-of-the-art concert venue. More than half of the $5 million project was privately funded, with a major investment from Sweetwater’s Chuck and Lisa Surack.

