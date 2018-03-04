Austin Spurs Best Fort Wayne Mad Ants 126-117

AUSTIN, Texas (March 4, 2018) — The Austin Spurs (27-16), presented by SWBC, defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 126-117 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Sunday afternoon. The Austin Spurs celebrated their annual Military Appreciation Game in front of over 4,000 fans.

Player of the game, Jeff Ledbetter led Austin with 24 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3FG, 4-4 FT), 4 assists and 2 steals in 22 minutes off the bench. Rookie Jaron Blossomgame put up 22 points and 7 rebounds in 32 minutes. On assignment from San Antonio, Derrick White contributed with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 28 minutes.

Austin built an early double-digit lead by going on a 18-6 run to begin the game. The Spurs shot 79.2 percent from the field and put up a season-high 46 points in the first quarter. The Spurs were able to continue their momentum into the second quarter and outscored the Mad Ants 33-31. In the second half, Fort Wayne climbed their way back into the game and cut Austin’s lead with a 16-8 run to end the third quarter 100-88. In the fourth, the Mad Ants brought the deficit down to seven points with four minutes left to play, but a late run by the Spurs helped secure the win.

For the Mad Ants (25-16), Jamil Wilson paced the team off the bench with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in 33 minutes, while Jarrod Uthoff contributed with 18 points and 8 rebounds in 30 minutes.