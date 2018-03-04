Annual Girls Run to physically challenge girls to be the best they can be

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Girls on the Run incorporates individual goal-setting activities into the running program. Girls on the Run is an international program. It began in 1996 in North Carolina and came to Northeast Indiana in 2012. Since then donations have helped fund the program and purchased more than 300 running shoes to help local girls stay in stride.

Online Registration Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana uses a first-come first-serve online registration system. Registration opens February 12, 2018. If the number of girls registering for the program on a certain team exceeds the maximum amount, additional registrations will be placed on a wait list.

When you register your girl, you will be asked to submit a form of payment. You will only be charged for the registration if and when your girl is placed on a team.

The Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana 5K is not just a 5K run/walk, but a HUGE CELEBRATION of what everyone can achieve when they decide on a goal and put in the work required to achieve it. This event honors the 3rd through 8th grade Spring 2018 Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole participants, who have trained for 10 weeks to complete their 5K. EVERYONE IS WELCOME TO PARTICIPATE–You don’t need to be a Girls on the Run participant (or even a girl!) to run!

The program is designed for girls of all fitness levels. It’s non-competitive, self-paced and fun. Most of the school sites meet right after school, so it would be challenging for her to attend at another school. They have late sites that would probably accommodate your daughter. They’d love your help starting a site at your daughter’s school next season!

To contact Girls on the Run click here or call (317) 407-1145