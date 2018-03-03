Williams Records Career High But ‘Dons Fall To Top Seed South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No. 8 Fort Wayne fell to No. 1 South Dakota 83-32 in the Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday (March 3) afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Mastodons were trying to do something a Summit League team hadn’t done all season, defeat the Coyotes, as South Dakota finished 14-0 in league play.

The No. 7 in the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll Coyotes opened the game 4-of-6 from three. The success beyond the arc helped the Coyotes to a 14-2 lead at the first media timeout. South Dakota’s Jaycee Bradley opened the game 6-of-6 from beyond the arc. Bradley totaled 27 points. The Coyotes finished 14-of-29 from three.

Fort Wayne was led offensively by freshman Jaelencia Williams‘ career-high 16 points. She was 7-of-11 from the floor. She grabbed nine rebounds.

South Dakota improves to 25-5 and will play the winner of Denver and Oral Roberts in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals. The ‘Dons finish the 2017-18 campaign 4-24.