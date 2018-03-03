Van Wert girl to compete at national spelling bee for 3rd time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fifteen students from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio competed in Saturday’s 64th Annual Journal Gazette Regional Spelling Bee.

The bee was hosted at Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne’s (IPFW) Rhinehart Recital Hall.

This year’s winner was Una VanWynsbergh, an 8th grader from Linconlnview Junior High School in Van Wert, Ohio. She won after 28 rounds of spelling. Her final word to win the competition was “satyagraha”.

VanWynsberghe will represent the region at the 91st Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May. This is VanWynsberghe’s third consecutive time representing the area at the national competition. In addition to winning the all expenses paid trip to D.C., she will also receive The Samuel Louis Sugarman award, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, and a one-year Encyclopaedia Brittanica Online premium membership.

Faith Meraz, an eighth grader from Wayne Trace Junior High School in Kosciusko County finished in second place.