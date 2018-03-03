Students compete at 63rd Annual Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students from 43 different schools competed in the 63rd Annual Northeast Indiana Regional Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday.

The event was held in Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne’s (IPFW) Walb Union where all of the student’s projects were presented and displayed.

Students in the Junior Division (Grades 4-8) who placed in their local science fair competed along with the Senior Division (Grades 9-12) for numerous awards and more than $2,500 in cash prizes that were donated by area businesses and organizations.

The students represented 43 different schools and one homeschool group in an eight-county area including Adams, Allen, Huntington, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

This year teachers were also selected to receive awards for their work in supporting student research.

Winners of the Fair will move on to the 30th Annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair on Saturday March 24 in Indianpolis. Students in the Junior Division will be judged for prizes an awards. The Senior Division winners will join the Indiana delegation to compete at the 2018 Intel® International Science and Engineering Fair May 13-19 in Pittsburgh.