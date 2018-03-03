1 dead, 1 injured in Kosciusko Co. rollover crash

ETNA GREEN, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another with critical injuries.

Emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle rollover crash on 900 West near 700 North Friday evening at 5:53 p.m.

The car was traveling northbound and left the roadway. The driver, 35-year-old Jeremy Hartzell lost control and rolled into a yard. The car struck a tree causing extensive damage to the car. Hartzell was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

Nicholas Pelc, 25, was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers say the crash is still under investigation.