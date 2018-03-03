Olympic gold medalist Lloy Ball, family celebrate new volleyball facility

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Ball Sports Academy was officially opened with a ribbon cutting Saturday.

“After four years of planning this facility and six months of construction, we finally get to open and host our first event here at Ball Sports Academy,” Olympic Gold Medalist Lloy Ball said enthusiastically.

Surrounded by family and volleyball players from the area, Lloy Ball watched his children cut the ribbon on the new volleyball facility.

“What better place to have family activities, like we were laughing the other day when we put these bleachers together and we ended up dancing halfway through,” Ball explained. “It’s about more than just volleyball, it’s a chance of family spending time together, not on the phone, not in front of the TV, but in a gym like this where I grew up. That’s where my kids are going to grow up and hopefully strengthens the family.”

Inside the building, three volleyball courts surrounded by everything an athlete might need: a Parkview Sports Medicine clinic, workout facility, a massage station and chryospa… as well a gift shop and snack stand. A benefit for student athletes, chromebooks and free wifii.

“I think it’s pretty impressive to see that we’re able to play here and be a part of this team,” youth volleyball player Emma Tone said.

The first year of the facility is a busy one, hosting 18 junior tournaments, four weeks of summer camp, an adult league in the fall, two professional events and of course, the LLoy Ball Classic.

“I’m excited because I’m going to be the first single person to play here. Pretty impressed,” Brooklyn Bourne added.

The home of Lloy’s Team Pineapple professional team, the building is a gem for Angola.

“Angola’s on the move and we’re hoping to get more people to move in here with different kinds of opportunities, so our kids can come back here and make a living and raise their families like we were blessed to do,” Ball said.

Don’t expect the work to be done. A wall in the building can be easily moved in case more courts are needed.