New limits on IU fraternities after 3-month suspension

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Some fraternity chapters at Indiana University will receive new limitations on social activities involving alcohol after a three-month suspension that ended this week.

The (Bloomington) Herald Times reports that the new limitations began Thursday and prevent IU Interfraternity Council chapters from participating in more than three social events with alcohol per week. The events are limited to five hours, and no more than four organizations can participate.

The limitations only apply to members of the university’s Interfraternity Council and come after a three-month suspension of social activities with alcohol and unsupervised new member education. That suspension ended Wednesday.

The university’s administrators and Interfraternity Council hope the changes will improve safety at a time when the U.S. fraternity system is facing increased scrutiny for hazing and endangering students.

