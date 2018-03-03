New limits on IU fraternities after 3-month suspension

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Some fraternity chapters at Indiana University will receive new limitations on social activities involving alcohol after a three-month suspension that ended this week.

The new limitations began Thursday and prevent IU Interfraternity Council chapters from participating in more than three social events with alcohol per week. The events are limited to five hours, and no more than four organizations can participate, The (Bloomington) Herald Times reported.

“There were no limitations on social events,” said Jackson Laterza, president of the university’s Interfraternity Council.

The limitations only apply to members of the university’s Interfraternity Council, which has about 3,600 students in 29 fraternity chapters. The changes come after a three-month suspension of social activities with alcohol and unsupervised new member education. That suspension ended Wednesday.

The university’s administrators and Interfraternity Council hope the changes will improve safety at a time when the U.S. fraternity system is facing increased scrutiny for hazing and endangering students.

“We’re certainly aware of national tragedies that happened on other campuses,” said Lori Reesor, the university’s vice provost for student affairs and dean of students. “We are aware and want to do everything to keep students safe.”

Half a dozen fraternity chapters at the university are facing disciplinary action for hazing and endangering others. Two national fraternities suspended their chapters at the campus last year for hazing.

Such events have caused people to doubt the value of fraternities, but they’ve also caused members to reflect on what they can do to improve their organizations, Laterza said.

“We realize we’re not perfect,” he said. “But we’re making strides toward greatness.”

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com