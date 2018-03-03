Komets can’t hold on against Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (WANE) – The Kansas City Mavericks came from behind to top the Fort Wayne Komets by a 3-2 final score Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Here are three observations from the win:

Against The Odds

The Mavericks limped into Friday’s game with a 2-7-0-1 record in their last 10 games while Fort Wayne came in on a 13-game point streak at 12-0-0-1 and having not lost in regulation since January 27. The Komets were 27-0-0-0 on the year when leading after two periods of play. The numbers didn’t matter on this night as a gritty comeback effort propelled the Mavericks to what on paper looked like an unlikely victory over the red-hot Fort Wayne club. The win was a big boost for a Mavericks team coming off a disappointing 2-8-0-1 February, a key Central Division victory and a shot in the arm for a team that willed itself to a win on Friday.

Second Line Dominates

The second line of Corey Durocher-Mark Cooper-Jared VanWormer dominated play, all finishing with two points on the game. Cooper scored the first two goals of the night for the Mavs with helpers from VanWormer, and Durocher added an assist as well as the game-winning goal with less than a minute remaining in the contest. All three members of the second line have at least one point in four of the last five games as it continues its steady play.

Rising To The Occasion…Again

The game should’ve been no surprise to those who have followed the Mavericks all year as Kansas City has routinely stepped up when playing stiff competition. This is the same Mavericks team that took two of three against Toledo in late January, topped the Colorado Eagles on Jan. 30 and outplayed the Florida Everblades, the lone team to have already locked up a playoff spot, but came up empty in the win column on Feb. 18. The Mavericks have shown an ability to step their game up to its highest level when the situation demands, a promising sign as the team continues to fight for a playoff spot in a log-jammed Central Division race. The team inched closer tonight as Indy and Kalamazoo both lost in regulation, leaving KC just a single point out of the playoff picture.

The Mavericks and Komets meet again Saturday night at 7:05 for Hockey Heritage Night, featuring a postgame jersey auction of the team’s warm-up jerseys to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Komets are back in action again tomorrow when they play at Kansas City for the second night in a row at 8:05 p.m.