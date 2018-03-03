FWPD searching for endangered 15-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy.

Grant Powell was last seen heading north from the 800 block of Laddie Lane wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, red and black Nike shoes.

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Because of medical concerns and cold weather, police consider Powell to be an endangered missing person.

Police said Powell has an attraction to water, so anyone near a body of water should keep an eye out.

Police ask anyone with information about where Powell is to call 911.