Four people taken to hospital after car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of Barr St. and Wiebke St. just after 6:00 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one was on fire. When officers arrived they located four adult crash victims. Paramedics transported all of the victims to a local hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition and the other three are in good condition.

Police say one vehicle was traveling eastbound on Wiebke St. and the other was traveling northbound on Barr St.. Witnesses reported that the driver of the vehicle going northbound on Barr St. was driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle traveling eastbound on Weike St. entered the intersection and was then hit by the northbound vehicle.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.