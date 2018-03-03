Fort Wayne tops Alderson Broaddus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team took a 3-1 (25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20) victory over the Alderson Broaddus Battlers on Friday (March 2) on Arnie Ball Court.

The Battlers battled in the first set until a 12-11 Mastodon lead, but the ‘Dons went on a 10-2 run to follow. ABU could not respond, as Fort Wayne took the third available set point. Pelegrin Vargas was a perfect 5-0-5 for the opening set.

Alderson Broaddus opened the second set with an 11-3 run. Fort Wayne had a four-point run behind Frederico Santos’ serve in response. ABU had five straight points to follow, and the Mastodons would not get closer than five the rest of the way. Vargas had five more kills in the second.

Fort Wayne and ABU were knotted up early in the third set, and the Battlers led 10-7. Five straight by the Mastodons put the ‘Dons up 12-10. Fort Wayne ended the frame on a 4-1 run. Colton Stone had seven kills on nine swings to lead the ‘Dons on the offensive side, while Tony Price and Austin Gerwig had five and four blocks respectively in the third.

Back and forth runs to start the fourth set ended up putting the Mastodons up 17-12. This included four straight under Price’s service. Fort Wayne hovered around this five-point lead for the rest of the set, with Stone having five of his kills in the fourth.

Price finished with eight blocks, a career-high. Stone finished with 15 kills on 23 attempts for a .565 percentage with a service ace. Vargas had 17 kills for a .375 clip and also had an ace. Santos led on the defensive end with nine digs and five blocks.

Fort Wayne moves to 12-4 on the year, while Alderson Broaddus falls to 3-12. The Mastodons are back in action on Saturday (March 3) at 3 p.m. when they host Loras.