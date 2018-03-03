Driver pulled from burning car

DeKalb, Ind. – Sheriff’s in DeKalb County say a man was hurt Saturday morning after crashing his car into a tree.

According to police, 21 year-old Taylor Radcliffe was traveling west bound on County Road 68 when his vehicle ran off the roadway near the 4700 block. Radcliffe’s vehicle crashed into a tree stump and caught fire.

A passerby was able to help the driver out of the burning car. Jackson Township Fire Department arrived to put out the fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, sustaining injuries to his face and head.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.