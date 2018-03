HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – It was a Carroll sweep at regionals in girls gymnastics.

McKinley Carroll took the All-Around title for the Chargers and Carroll won the regional title to advance to state. Here are the top three teams in the event:

Carroll: 111.075 Homestead 109.575 Bishop Dwenger: 108.825

Full results: Gymnastics Regional – Huntington North 3-3-18