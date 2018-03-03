Bowl for Kid’s Sake hopes to raise $250,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is in the midst of an annual fundraiser. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a six-week campaign across six counties designed to raise money for the organization. Heather Hendrickson and Donnevin Wolfe from Big Brothers Big Sisters joined First News Saturday for more information.

Each Team Captain will register with Big Brothers Big Sisters to reserve their preferred date/time to bowl, encourage team members to raise pledges and then show up on the bowling date chosen to celebrate and enjoy two hours of bowling with rentals, concessions and the chance to win some amazing door prizes. Each team member is encouraged to raise at least $100 in pledges, and incentive prizes will be awarded to those that raise more.

100% of the funds raised go directly towards helping match local children in need with a caring adult mentor.

The goal is to raise $250,000 to support 250 new matches across northeast Indiana and south-central Michigan.

Not only does participating support the kids and local communities but there are great prizes too. Depending on the amount raised, these incentive prizes range from T-shirts, Roku sticks, Amazon Dots, HD Fire Tablets, UE Wonderboom Wireless Speakers and a Grand Prize package featuring a trip to Orlando Florida for two!

To register a team or view the 2018 Bowl for Kids’ Sake Schedule, click here.

BBBS is a nonprofit organization that serves children in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley counties in Indiana and Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The mission is to help at-risk children through professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships.