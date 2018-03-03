Annual Casino Night to support Turnstone’s 75-year mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale now for the 43rd annual Turnstone Casino Night. All proceeds support Turnstone’s 75-year mission of serving people with disabilities and helping them achieve their fullest potential.

Kenna Davis and Bill Bailey from Turnstone joined First News to talk more about the event.

Attendees have the opportunity to take their turn at games of skill and chance including blackjack, Texas Hold’em, bingo, a silent auction, raffle baskets, food, beer, wine sampling, and more.

General Admission Tickets are $50 and include games, food, beer & wine tasting. High Stakes Tickets are $100 and include general admission benefits, as well as exclusive food and drinks from JW Anderson, special games, high stakes betting, and other unique games.

Now in its 75th year of service, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing the one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities.

Turnstone’s Casino Night will be Saturday, March 10th. Purchase tickets by phone (260) 483-2100 or in person at Turnstone.