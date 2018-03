3/3: Sectional Finals Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Make it five straight sectional titles for Homestead.

Sectional finals were completed in Indiana on Saturday night. The Spartans were one of many teams to advance to regionals that will take place on Saturday.

CLASS 4A

-NORTH SIDE 57 CARROLL 44

–HOMESTEAD 40 HUNTINGTON NORTH

CLASS 3A

-ANGOLA 51 CONCORDIA LUTHERAN 44 F/OT

-LAKELAND 33 NORTHWOOD 52

-MARION 57 MISSISSINEWA 54

CLASS 2A

-WESTVIEW 67 CENTRAL NOBLE 28

-BLUFFTON 46, CANTERBURY 53

-OAK HILL 68 CASS 27

CLASS 1A

–BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 75, LAKEWOOD PARK 31

–SOUTHWOOD 96, FRONTIER 42