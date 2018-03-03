3/2 Highlight Zone: Sectional Semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone hit up a whopping 20 boys basketball games on Friday as 15 local teams won in sectional semifinal action.

4A at Huntington North

In the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” it was Huntington North over Wayne 56-55. Hank Pulver’s three at the buzzer won the game for Huntington North.

In the nightcap at North Arena Homestead edged South Side 65-63. Homestead and Huntington North will now play for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

4A at East Noble

Last year’s 4A state runner-up North Side bested DeKalb 61-30 in the first game of the night at the Big Blue Pit. Indiana University head coach Archie Miller was there to watch North Side standout Keion Brooks Jr.

In the second game SAC champ Carroll squared off with NE8 champ East Noble with Carroll winning 60-59. North Side and Carroll will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship.

3A at New Haven

Host New Haven fell to Angola 50-45 in the first game of the night at Armstrong Arena. Braydon Hart led the Hornets with 18 points while James Gardner tallied 16 for New Haven.

In the nightcap Concordia – fresh off an upset win over Leo on Tuesday – stayed hot with a 63-54 win over Garrett. Concordia and Angola will play the for sectional title at 7 p.m. Saturday.

3A at Norwell

Down in Ossian 3A no. 15 Marion bested host Norwell 75-52.

In the late game Mississinewa beat Bishop Luers 52-34. Mississinewa and Marion will square off at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow for the sectional crown.

3A at NorthWood



Lakeland topped West Noble 54-46 in a battle of NECC foes in the first game of the night in Nappanee.

In the late game NorthWood beat Tippecanoe Valley 55-34. NorthWood and Lakeland will play tomorrow at 7 p.m.

2A at Westview

In one of the state’s most anticipated games 2A no. 2 Westview beat 2A no. 3 LaVille 50-39 in the late game in Topeka.

Central Noble beat Bremen in the initial game of the evening 58-53 in double overtime. Central Noble and Westview will play for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

2A at South Adams

ACAC rivals South Adams and Bluffton squared off in Friday’s first game at the Stardome with the Tigers edging the Starfires 32-31.

In the late game Canterbury beat Churubusco75-59 behind 24 points from Cam Kreiger. Canterbury and Bluffton will play each other for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

2A at Manchester

At the Jungle in Manchester 2A no. 6 Oak Hill bested Wabash 70-59 in the night’s first game.

Cass beat North Miami in the second game. Oak Hill and Cass now play for the sectional title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

1A at Hamilton

Lakewood Park Christian bested host Hamilton 53-33 in the first game Friday night at the Hamilton sectional.

In the late game 1A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian toppled Lakeland Christian Academy 102-37 behind 22 points from Jalan Mull. Blackhawk and Lakewood Park will face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

1A at Wes-Del

In the first game at Wes-Del the host Warriors beat Cowan 62-35.

In the nightcap Southern Wells beat Liberty Christian 58-47. Southern Wells and Wes-Del will play at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

1A at Lafayette Central Catholic

In the first game at LCC Northfield fell to Frontier 58-53.

In the much-anticipate night game it was 1A no. 3 Southwood beating to 1A no. 10 Lafayette Central Catholic 70-66. Southwood and Frontier will play for a sectional title at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.