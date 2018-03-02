Officials: No threat at Leo High; extra police brought in

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with East Allen County Schools said there had been no threat made to Leo High School as rumored, but additional police officers were brought to the schools to ensure safety all the same.

Several parents told NewsChannel 15 Friday morning that the school had received threats of a possible shooting there. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department learned of the threats within the last week. The threats were made on social media by a former Leo Jr./Sr. High School student to a current student.

Investigators said since the incident came to light, various rumors about the threats began to make their way to other social media sites, which caused a stir with students and parents at the school Thursday night. The department looked into the new information and determined there were no credible threats towards the school at any time.

District spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said as a result of the investigation, East Allen added a couple extra officers at the school to make sure everyone is safe.

The school was not placed on a lockdown and students were freely moving about the building Friday, Kelly said.

Parents told NewsChannel 15 they were demanded their children be released from school. Kelly said if parents want to take their kids out of school, they are allowed to do that.

During an additional investigation, the Sheriff”s Department learned a current student embellished details of the rumors to other students, going as far as putting posts on social media. After over a dozen interviews, it was learned that this student created the information himself and passed it along to others, in an apparent effort to leave everyone anxious and afraid.

The third student mentioned had no involvement in the original incident between the former student and current student. The third student was arrested for Intimidation and Disorderly Conduct and was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center.