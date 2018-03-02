New Meijer to be built along fast-developing Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Meijer is set to be the latest business to buy land along Dupont Road, east of I-69.

With in a year’s time several businesses announced moves to or started construction along Dupont Road, a road that was once empty fields and mobile home parks.

Nearly a year after leaders at Kroger announced a new store at the northwest corner of Dupont and Tonkel Roads, Meijer officials confirmed to NewsChannel 15 the purchase of land at the southeast corner of Dupont and Diebold Roads.

Construction on the building won’t start for a couple of years and it will take an additional year of work before the doors to open. The building will be constructed as a new design for the chain that is smaller than other stores in the Fort Wayne area.

Once it’s open, Meijer will employ about 250 workers.

The land is part of Dupont Corner, a development shepherded by BND Commercial. According to a sales brochure, 42 acres of land are available at the spot that used to be a mobile home park. A “future site of” sign advertises a new Mike’s Car Wash location at that spot.

“For sale” signs have popped up at the neighboring Dupont Estates mobile home park. Part of it has been sold to make way for an entryway to Meijer, but the majority of the park has not been on the market until late February.

A manager confirmed the owners decided to put the community up for sale, but has not yet asked any residents to move.

One resident reached out to NewsChannel 15 concerned about a lack of notification, the owner said residents will be notified when a sale happens, which could take a couple of years.

Neighboring mobile home park LCF is not currently for sale, but a call to the community’s office finds skepticism that the neighborhood will be standing a few years down the road.

Also happening in the area: a housing addition planned south of Clinton St. and west of Mayhew Road, a new Mocha Lounge is rising north of Dupont Road and west of a future Kroger store.