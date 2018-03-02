Headwaters Ice Skating Rink to close March 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Headwater Park Ice Skating Rink will close out its 15th season on Sunday, March 4.

This year, the popular winter spot is poised to reach over 25,000 skaters, making it the third best since opening in 2003 said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance. Over those 15 seasons, more than 335,000 people have enjoyed lacing up their skates at the rink.

Crews will start to dismantle the rink on Monday. March 5. It takes about 4 to 5 weeks to get everything ready for the first event of the festival season, which begins in late April.

The 16th season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, November 17.

