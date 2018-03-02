Gov. Holcomb adds four counties to disaster emergency declaration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb added four more counties the disaster emergency he declared Feb. 24. The emergency comes in response to widespread flooding and infrastructure damage caused by heavy rainfall.

The governor signed a new executive order Friday to include Jackson, Kosciusko, Newton, and Porter counties. Those counties are in addition to Harrison, Jasper, Ohio, Pulaski, Benton, Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Jefferson, Spencer, Warrick, Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Fulton, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland, and White counties. A total of 26 counties are now covered by this disaster emergency declaration so far.

The disaster declaration means the state Department of Homeland Security can take necessary actions to provide expanded emergency services and is a step the state is required to take to request assistance from the federal government.

Earlier this week, the governor toured flood damage in Clark, Jefferson and Dearborn counties. On Friday last week, he toured Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, learning about the flood damage and engaging with local emergency response teams.

To report weather-related damage, please contact http://bit.ly/2018rainfall.