FWCS decides to continue to offer honors courses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools’ (FWCS) Board of School Trustees have decided to continue to offer honors courses.

The announcement comes after the district proposed more integrated classes to try to meet new graduation standards set by the state. The proposal would make the curriculum more rigorous starting in fourth grade until graduation.

Part of the proposal was to do away with honor-titled classes in lieu of integrated classes with a higher standard. Some parents said their kids would move to a new school district if honors classes were eliminated.

After consideration of all viewpoints, FWCS says they have decided to continue its practice of offering honors courses and will evaluate all honors course curriculum for consistency across different courses and schools, as well as criteria for enrollment in honors courses.