From Candy Stripes to Zebra Stripes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the state of Indiana former sharpshooter Matt Roth is best known for his ability to drain triples at Assembly Hall as a player for the Hoosiers. Now, he’s keeping his love for the game alive – and doing it on the other side of the whistle.

Roth is in his second full season as a basketball referee. Working mostly JV and varsity games in the Fort Wayne area, Roth estimates he’s worked 40 games this season.

After his playing career at I.U. was over he briefly got into coaching as an assistant at Blackhawk Christian, but found himself drawn to officiating in part because of his family.

Roth married former IU basketball & volleyball player Lindsay Enterline, as the two began dating during their freshman year in Bloomington. Lindsay’s father, Bob, is a well-known college referee with other members of the Enterline family also working in officiating.

It didn’t take Roth too long to change over to the “Dark Side” as he puts it, but he’s found his experience handling pressure situations as a player for the Hoosiers helpful in his new role.

The biggest challenge for the Roth family now is balancing home life and hoops. Lindsay is set to give birth to their third child in the next few months; however, success and babies have gone hand-in-hand for the Roths. Their second son was born late in 2016 – just weeks after Lindsay led Blackhawk Christian to the 1A state title in volleyball as the program’s head coach.