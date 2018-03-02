Free Friday | Weekend events

Below is a variety of free events you can take advantage of March 2-4, 2018. Tune in to First News every Friday from 5-7 a.m. to see “Free Friday” events on-air.
Free Day at the YMCA
Kosciusko Community YMCA
Friday
Parkview Warsaw: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.
North Webster: 5 a.m.-1 p.m, 3-8 p.m.
Bring new/used book!
(574) 269-9622
Feathers, Fins & Fur
The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art
Reception: Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Exhibit runs March 3-31
theorchardgallery.com
Soldiers at the Old Fort
1201 Spy Run Ave
Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
oldfortwayne.org
(260) 437-2836
Sunrise Hike
600 Lindenwood Ave
Lindenwood Nature Preserve
Sat. 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
(260) 427-6008
George R. Mather Lecture
The History Center
Sunday 2 p.m.
“Lesser-Known First Ladies – 1865 to 1892:
From the Farms to the Factories- The Age of Invention and Industry”
Presented by Cynthia Thies
(260) 426-2882
Fwhistorycenter.com