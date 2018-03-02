Free Friday | Weekend events

Below is a variety of free events you can take advantage of March 2-4, 2018. Tune in to First News every Friday from 5-7 a.m. to see “Free Friday” events on-air.

Free Day at the YMCA

Kosciusko Community YMCA

Friday

Parkview Warsaw: 5 a.m.-9 p.m.

North Webster: 5 a.m.-1 p.m, 3-8 p.m.

Bring new/used book!

(574) 269-9622

Feathers, Fins & Fur

The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art

Reception: Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Exhibit runs March 3-31

theorchardgallery.com

Soldiers at the Old Fort

1201 Spy Run Ave

Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

oldfortwayne.org

(260) 437-2836

Sunrise Hike

600 Lindenwood Ave

Lindenwood Nature Preserve

Sat. 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

(260) 427-6008

George R. Mather Lecture

The History Center

Sunday 2 p.m.

“Lesser-Known First Ladies – 1865 to 1892:

From the Farms to the Factories- The Age of Invention and Industry”

Presented by Cynthia Thies

(260) 426-2882

Fwhistorycenter.com