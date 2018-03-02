Fort Wayne Philharmonic to make first-ever commercial recording

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is going to make it’s first-ever commercial recording this month.

The recording will be a performance and recording session that will be free and open to the public. Music Director Andrew Constantine will lead the Philharmonic as it performs and records three works by Austrian American composer Walter Bricht, a faculty member at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

The recording session will take place Sunday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall at Rhinehart Music Center. Admission is free to the public and no tickets are required.

The recording will be produced by GRAMMY Award®-winning producer Tim Handley, who won the 2018 GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for “Viola Concerto” by composer Jennifer Higdon, with artists Roberto Diaz, Giancarlo Guerrero, and the Nashville Symphony.

The release for the recording will be announced at a later date.