Indiana deputy fatally wounded in shooting

LEBANON, Ind. (AP/WANE) — Indiana State Police say a sheriff’s deputy is not expected to survive his wounds after being shot during a foot chase in the city of Lebanon northwest of Indianapolis.

State Police Sgt. John Perrine says a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy was shot about 9:30 a.m. Friday. The deputy was first taken to Witham Hospital, then later transferred to St. Vincent Indianapolis by medical helicopter.

He has been identified as Deputy Jacob Pickett. Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says Pickett will not survive the shooting and that his organs are being donated.

Perrine says the deputy was shot during a foot chase that unfolded when suspects fled Lebanon police as they were serving a search warrant on a woman. The officers noticed another man in the area, identified as John D. Baldwin Jr.,28, who also had an outstanding warrant.

Heart broken for @boonecosheriff Sheriff’s Department and the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett. God Speed Brother. RIP — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) March 2, 2018

Baldwin Jr. was ordered to stop but got into a vehicle with two other people and drove away from the scene. Officers began chasing after the vehicle throughout the city. That’s when the Boone County deputy joined the pursuit.

A short time later the car stopped and the people inside ran away. While chasing one of the suspects, the deputy was shot.

One of those people, Anthony Baumgardt, 21, was shot by police. His condition is unknown The other occupant, John Baldwin Sr., 55, also ran.

Baldwin Jr. drove away in the car. He was later taken into custody on I-65 after another pursuit.

Lebanon Community Schools were placed on lockdown following the shooting. Investigators do not believe there is any other threat to the community.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered a statement regarding Deputy Pickett, saying, “Janet and I are stunned and heartbroken over the tragic events today in Boone County today involving Sheriff Deputy Jacob Pickett. Words cannot convey the sorrow we feel for his wife and young children as well as the entire Boone County Sheriff’s Office. I ask Hoosiers around the state to join me in honoring his service and dedication.”

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

Deputy Pickett, a Brownsburg Indiana native and 2002 graduate of Brownsburg High School has been employed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office since July of 2015. Prior to his work with BCSO he served as a deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department from November of 2013 until July of 2015. Deputy Pickett also served as a jailer at the Marion County Jail from 2010 until 2013.

Deputy Pickett was the lead K9 handler for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and patrolled with his partner Brick for more than 2 years.

The last person killed in the line of duty from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was Sheriff John Pepper in 1935.